- Ronda Rousey posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the new Charlie's Angels remake that is currently in theaters. Rousey has a special cameo appearance in the movie as she teaches the Elena character how to fight.

- Rusev indicated on Twitter that he has not signed a new deal with WWE. Rusev responded to one fan who tweeted about AEW needing star power, and how Rusev "made a huge mistake re-signing" with WWE.

Rusev wrote back and said, "Who said I've re signed !?!?"

WWE have their stars on 5 year deals, and you just don't see how any of these guys are going to reach their potential. Rusev made a huge mistake re-signing. Thing is, outside of WWE, AEW is a new company and NJPW are growing here, but I can't see anyone making the waves WCW did. — Lee Shellum (@Shellum_Lee) November 17, 2019

Who said I've re signed !?!? https://t.co/on23dYI6O0 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 17, 2019

- Corey Graves has a loaded line-up for Wednesday's episode of the "After The Bell" podcast from WWE. He will be joined by Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

This will be the 4th episode of the official WWE podcast. A teaser graphic below includes the following quote from Graves on the WWE NXT women's division:

"The NXT women's division is more exciting to me than anything else going on in WWE."

Graves made the following tweets on this week's show: