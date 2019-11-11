Rusev recently spoke with The Sun in the UK and denied that the WWE crew was held hostage in Saudi Arabia a few weeks back, and insisted that WWE Crown Jewel was a "great victory" for WWE in the Kingdom when it comes to breaking barriers for women's wrestling.

Rusev talked to The Sun about what happened and insisted that none of the WWE Superstars were in danger. He also addressed a tweet he made during the debacle, where he said the WWE crew needed all the prayers they can get.

"Unpleasant, of course, because we all wanted to go home after being away for over 24 hours," Rusev said of the travel debacle. "We were all ready to get out and we couldn't. The frustration just grew by each hour and me asking for prayers is nothing new.

"My father is a pastor, I'm a believer in God, Jesus Christ, our saviour, so I always ask for prayers just because I wanted to go home, not because we were held hostage. I don't think anyone in their rightful mind is going to hold 170 people, American citizens, hostage, I don't think that'll reflect well anywhere."

Rusev joked that the money could convince him to return to the Kingdom. He also commented on how this Crown Jewel 2019 event was special for him because wife Lana was able to make the trip with him, even though they're against each other in the storylines right now.

"I make a lot of money, I will definitely go back," Rusev said. "I love it, I love every single trip that we do there, I love how we break barriers with women wrestling there and Lana being able to go. I think it's a great victory for the company, not just for that, but to open new doors and new opportunities to develop further, it's just amazing. It's a great opportunity for us to be ambassadors for entertainers."