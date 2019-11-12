Rusev recently spoke with The Sun and admitted that the current storyline with Bobby Lashley has forced he and Lana to make adjustments in their married life.

When asked if Rusev was told to do the storyline by WWE officials, he revealed that it's a collaboration and they all have come up with it together.

"It's a collaboration," Rusev revealed. "There's adjustments that we make, but that's just life. We're committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we're professionals and we're coping with it."

Rusev continued and said he believes this is the best storyline in WWE right now, and the best that's been around for years. This praise comes despite fans booing the segments out of the building, especially last night's "confession" segment with Lana, taped last Friday in England.

"It's great," Rusev said. "I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that's been around for years. It's getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it's the hottest storyline going on."

Regarding criticism, Rusev joked that his only goal is to "live to 150 years old" and said he's doing the best with what has been given to him, and having a blast.

"My goal is to be healthy, that's my first-and-foremost," he said. "It doesn't matter about storylines or things like that. One day you ride a tank but the next day, you do nothing but main event dark matches so it's a big wave, you just gotta ride the wave and do the best with anything that is given to you. You gotta enjoy everything you do, and you gotta control what you can control because some things you can't, and there's no point being mad so whatever I can control, I do, and if not, I'm just having a blast with it."

Rusev also commented on a potential mixed tag team match and said if he needed to call upon a female Superstar to help him out, it would be current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.

"It's gotta be Asuka," Rusev said when asked who he would get to help him out with his wife in the ring. "She's definitely my favourite women superstar and I think she's the best on the roster. I can also practice my Japanese with her, so it's a double win. I started lessons this year because I've always got to improve myself in some shape or form."