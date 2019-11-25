- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and how she made history at NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" over the weekend in Chicago. The first-ever women's WarGames saw Team Ripley (Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae) defeat Team Baszler (Captain NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Ray). Team Ripley was actually represented by just Ripley and LeRae due to injury angles with Nox and Yim. The video below also features Ray talking about why Chicago is special to her.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss is reportedly backstage for the tonight's RAW at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, according to PWInsider. Bliss could be there to meet with WWE doctors or company officials about her upcoming ring return. Bliss has reportedly been dealing with a shoulder injury as of late, but is expected back in the ring soon. She has not wrestled since Hell In a Cell on October 6.

- Speaking of tonight's RAW, WWE tweeted this video of Rusev being served with a temporary restraining order in the state of Illinois,, as he arrived to the arena for RAW. Rusev was then asked by WWE security to leave the Allstate Arena. There's no word yet on how this will play into the storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley on tonight's RAW, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.