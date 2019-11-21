During the latest episode of Conversations with The Big Guy, Ryback and Wrestling Inc.'s own Raj Giri discussed CM Punk being an analyst with WWE Backstage and getting offered a contract with AEW.

In the episode, Ryback said that while he didn't know what CM Punk's relationship was like with WWE, nor his financial situation, he has shown in the past that he will sacrifice the things that he "so-called believes in" and go back for money.

"Everyone does that in different things," Ryback explained. "I think this is the thing with him---this is all with Vince, and once you know Vince and he is a weird old man as Seth Rollins and others have realized that, it's all a game to him and this is simply just CM Punk.

"Punk had a game plan when he left and the game plan kind of didn't really go as planned, it bombed it is fair to say, and what his expectations were or what he was hoping but you have to give him credit, the way everything has played out, he negotiated a contract with FOX, and now Vince McMahon is essentially answering to the TV networks now for the first time ever.

"It seems like when FOX comes down with something he caters to them and Punk worked out a contract with FOX, and if FOX wants ratings and things, Punk still has power or leverage where people still think he has potential star power where FOX negotiated the deal with him and no matter what WWE thought they were probably going to go along with it because FOX wants it so it's a weird chess game going on."

The former WWE Superstar went onto talk about if Punk actually will appear in the ring for WWE stating that there are a "lot of egos involved" in order to get a deal potentially worked out.

"If he wants to go back to WWE he doesn't want to go back with a tail between his legs," Ryback said. "So now this is his way because looking back he kept reiterating that he didn't want to wrestle, he didn't want to wrestle but now the chants will start getting louder again. People are putting out that he's working with WWE. He is one step away from working with WWE again essentially.

"He's working with WWE contracted talent on the show, so this is almost a chess game of a way of him to open the door where if they want him back in the game they will have to approach him where it's not him going back to a meeting with Hunter and Vince McMahon and them saying, look, you just f---ing bombed in all of this, we're not giving you this money, now he's with FOX the chants can potentially startup even louder again where it's hard for WWE to ignore that and FOX saying, look, we have this guy who was your former champion and people want to see him; your ratings suck.

"We need better ratings so we need this guy back on TV. It's a brilliant move. I have to tip my hat up to him."

Punk had reportedly met with AEW in the past and turned down their offer. There's no word yet on details of AEW's offer, but Khan reportedly offered "a lot of money" to the former WWE Champion.

Ryback took the chance to discuss Punk getting offered a contract to go work with AEW.

"I saw that with AEW also and thought of two things," Ryback said. "You have to remember that the guy left and walked away. He's worked for the biggest company in the world. He has some goals that he wanted to achieve there that he didn't get to fulfill. The amount of money he could probably make is much larger in WWE with merchandising and everything else figured in, AEW is in its infancy stages and hasn't been proven yet.

"I want them to succeed more than anyone, but they are an injury or two away--if Jericho, Cody, Omega or Moxley go down they need a lot of things to stay on the up and up for things to continue for them to have a chance. You look at merchandising aspects; action figures, video games, merchandising in general, they are in the beginning stages of a company and I think Jericho, at this stage of his career getting the amount of money that he got, it made sense for him. He is at the last part of his career, or where he is going to cut back essentially at some point, but with Punk, I don't know what the schedule is or what they wanted him to be part of something this early in the game where he maybe wants to go and come right back.

"When you are at a high level like that it is essentially your choice on that on them offering him a bunch of money and him saying no, he has the right to say no."

The Big Guy also addressed CM Punk's UFC career stating that "nobody knows mentally where he is at," but questioned that at his age, 41-years-old, does Punk still want to work full-time.

"I think he can do well in pro wrestling still and work well as a heel and putting a heater with him," Ryback said. "I think that is the best route to getting him because I think that would get him a lot of heat with everything that worked out, and eventually go back to being a babyface but I think they have some options with him and who knows, maybe the reception is so good they welcome him back as a babyface, but from a believability standpoint the best thing to do is to come back as a heel, but at his age, does he want to do it full time? Who knows. With FOX maybe he can get the leverage that he wants to get a part-time deal."

You can watch the clip in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Conversations with The Big Guy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.