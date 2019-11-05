It was around this time last year that Sami Callihan signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling and it would seem that his contract could be up soon. Callihan addressed his contract situation when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I'm signed with Impact Wrestling until next December [2020] but that's not on my mind right now. My mind is being one of the full forces behind saving Impact Wrestling and I think they've done that," Callihan said before expanding on what he's trying to save Impact from.

"I think everyone's coined this term that Impact Wrestling is hard to kill. We're not gonna insult anyone's intelligence by looking back at the past and saying the past was good. No, there was a lot in the past and this company was in sh*t shape. I think over the past few years between management and the roster that has a chip on their shoulder, we went out there and kicked the door down and showed Impact is a true alternative in pro wrestling."

He added that all over social media people are talking about Impact. He noted that he could have signed anywhere on the planet but he signed here because he saw the writing on the wall with the new regime.

"I want it on my resume so that one day people will look back at Impact as one of the most successful companies on the planet and they'll be like, 'You know what? Sami Callihan is one of the main reasons that company is in the spot it's in.' That's something that no one can ever take away from me. Like it or not, I wave this Impact flag harder than anyone else because anything I put myself into, I put 1000 percent into and I've proven Impact is the place to be," stated Callihan.

On Impact's AXS TV debut, Callihan was caught spitting a giant loogie onto himself when Tessa Blanchard entered the ring and he explained why.

"I wanted her to know I don't give a sh*t," replied Callihan. "Tessa Blanchard wants to come in and try to steal my moment or make herself famous off of Sami Callihan. So, I told her if she was gonna get face to face with me she was gonna have to do it with a big, ol' wad of Sami Callihan spit sitting on his face."

With Callihan taking the world title from Brian Cage and Blanchard inserting herself into the picture, there's a question of who will get the first shot at the new champion. Callihan made it clear that Cage would have the first opportunity if he can make it back into the ring.

"I think Brian Cage has to get the automatic because he's a champion. Even though he only defended the championship twice and he broke down more than a McDonald's ice cream machine, I'd love to beat Brian Cage's ass again," said Callihan. "If you look back at history, I'm the only man that's pinned Brian Cage twice in the middle of the ring clean."

Blanchard made it clear that she wants in on the world championship picture and Callihan was asked if there is still a need for the Knockouts title with the women also gunning for the men.

"I think we need a Knockouts division and a regular division but there should be crossover anywhere," said Callihan. "Hell, maybe after I beat Tessa's ass again, whenever that may come, maybe I'll drop down to the Knockouts division and win that [title] also."

Callihan said there shouldn't be a term called intergender wrestling as it should just be called professional wrestling. He did manage to compliment Tessa and called her a gem of a generation while also speaking highly of the rest of the Knockouts division.

"It's one of the best in wrestling right now. We have the best girls in the business," Callihan said before listing off the Impact Knockouts. "Impact has always been built around it's Knockouts division and I think the new generation is doing a damn good job of fulfilling the shoes of the Knockouts division of old.

He added that he would be interested in having Jessica Havok in oVe because she's from Ohio and "is a bad b*tch."

New Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Sami Callihan can be seen every Tuesday night, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Sami's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. Featuring Sami discussing his big title win, who he thinks should get a title shot first, Impact's debut on AXS TV, Joey Ryan signing with Impact Wrestling, Ken Shamrock's Impact future, which Knockout he'd like in oVe and more.

