A match between Bayley and Nikki Cross descended into chaos on Friday Night SmackDown as NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox invaded. This led to a 4-on-4 women's tag team match: Ripley, Yim, Kai, and Nox against Bayley, Cross, Sasha Banks, and Carmella.

Cross would pick up the pinfall victory over Kai in that match.

Afterwards, more words were said between the two sides. After getting ambushed by the NXT women, Bayley wrote on Twitter, "You idiots are done for."

In a second tweet, Bayley commented, "When SmackDown wanted to bring chaos to NXT, they sent one. You ponies sent 5 and still couldn't get the job done." On this past week's NXT, Bayley attacked NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with a chair.

Sasha Banks also had some words for the NXT roster while also mentioning Vince McMahon and Triple H.

"On top of being the Boss, I've decided to also become the landlord because I own everything! I made NXT & I'm gonna love destroying it. Y'all haven't paid your dues so consider your asses evicted! #TeamSmackDown #Vince>HunTAH #LegitBoss"

This year's Survivor Series will feature a RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT elimination match with the official teams currently: Sasha Banks (captain), Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA

