- As noted, the pre-show segment at Wednesday's WWE NXT show from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University saw Triple H bring Jeremy Ganger out to the ring for a special segment. Ganger is the indie wrestler and bouncer who was credited with saving lives before the shooting at a bar named Ned Peppers in Dayton, Ohio this past August. 9 people were killed in the shooting and another 27 were injured, 17 by the gunman Connor Stephen Betts, who was killed by police shortly after the shooting began.

As seen below, WWE has released full video from the segment. Triple H presented Ganger to the NXT crowd, praised him and presented him with a NXT Title.

- Sasha Banks debuted a new theme song at today's WWE SmackDown tapings from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Fans noted that this is a remix of Banks' "Sky's the Limit" theme from CFO$, but with rapper Snoop Dogg's vocals from Banks' WrestleMania 32 entrance included. Banks and Snoop are cousins. As noted, Banks will face Nikki Cross during tonight's SmackDown episode on FOX.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this week and commented on how she was named to AdWeek's list of 10 Brand Genius Visionaries. The list was originally announced back in mid-August but AdWeek is putting a focus on the list this week.

Stephanie tweeted, "I am extremely honored to be recognized as a 2019 @Adweek Brand Genius! To my fellow honorees, it is a privilege to be included in such great company of innovators!"

