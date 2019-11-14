- As noted, Sasha Banks debuted a new remixed theme song on Friday's SmackDown, featuring WrestleMania 32 vocals from cousin and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. Banks also debuted a new way of doing her entrance. Seen above, WWE has released video of Banks rehearsing the new entrance at the WWE Performance Center two months before she debuted it on TV. This is a deleted scene from her recent WWE Chronicle episode.

- WWE stock was back up 3.44% today, closing at $56.27. Today's high was $56.58 and the low was $53.73.

- WWE 24/7 Champion Samir Singh took to Twitter this week to tout his title reign, as seen below. It's interesting to note that Singh claims to have the title for 21 days. WWE recognizes Samir's reign at 14 days and counting as he won the title at the Crown Jewel event on October 31, by pinning R-Truth. His brother Sunil Singh won the title from Truth on the October 21 RAW, but Truth took it back on the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show. WWE recognizes his reign at 9 days. Combined The Singh Brothers have a recognized 23 days with the title.

Samir wrote, "At 21 days and counting, I am now OFFICIALLY the longest the reigning 24/7 Champion in @WWE history! #ChristmasHasComeEarly #HappyHolidays #Bollywood247"

