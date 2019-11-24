At tonight's Survivor Series, Sasha Banks will be the captain of Team SmackDown for the women's five-on-five traditional elimination match. The three teams are now complete for the match: Sasha Banks (Captain), Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte (Captain), Asuka, Kairi Sane, Natalya and Sarah Logan vs. Rhea Ripley (Captain), Toni Storm, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair.

On social media, Banks had a few things to say before tonight's PPV, "Good morning to @itsBayleyWWE and @VinceMcMahon only #SurvivorSeries."

In a separate tweet she taunted Triple H, "Make sure the check clears this time, HunTAH! My girls are hungry for wagyu steak WITH truffle buttah and sautéed asparagus #BankOnIt #TeamSmackdown #YoureWelcome."

Banks also showed off her all blue outfit in support of SmackDown with the caption, "The Blueprint."