A second WarGames match has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event featuring the male Superstars.

The match will see The Undisputed Era (Captain and NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) take on Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and a mystery partner to be revealed.

In other WarGames news, Rhea Ripley has named Mia Yim as her final member. There's no word yet on the final member of Team Baszler.

NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" takes place on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, during WWE Survivor Series weekend. Below is the updated card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole (Captain), NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, TBA

WarGames

Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, TBA