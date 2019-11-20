- Above is a new Special Edition of the WWE Top 10 series, featuring 20 iconic moments from WWE Survivor Series events.

- A new WWE podcast from SmackDown Tag Team Champion The New Day is now official. We noted over the weekend how WWE recently filed to trademark "The New Day: Feel The Power" for podcast use, which began the speculation on a new show for Big E, Kofi Kingston and the injured Xavier Woods.

The podcast was confirmed during this week's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. "Feel The Power" will premiere on Monday, December 2. Graves said The New Day will discuss "anything and everything from inside and outside" of the ring each week. He also indicated that The New Day's podcast will likely come out after his own podcast drops each week. This looks to be the second podcast on the official WWE Podcast Network that has been planned.

- Triple H granted a Wish earlier today at WWE HQ in Stamford CT, through The Dream Foundation. As seen in the tweet below, Triple H met a fan named John and his father. He took to Twitter and commented on the visit.

He wrote, "An absolute pleasure meeting John today @WWE HQ. Lifelong fan of our business, I was so glad I finally got a chance to meet him. Thank you to @dreamfound for helping us get the opportunity to meet!"

