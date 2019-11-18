Seth Rollins continues to taunt CM Punk on Twitter.

We noted earlier today how Punk took to Twitter to comment on the state of the pro wrestling industry as he catches up on happenings for WWE Backstage.

Punk wrote, "It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin', I'm doing what I can. There's bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There's BAD too. I'm gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan"

In an update, Rollins responded this afternoon and once again called Punk out for a fight.

Rollins wrote, "Don't talk about me, fight me. I'll catch ya right up."

As noted, Rollins first called Punk out following last Tuesday's WWE Backstage premiere for Punk. Punk will be back on FS1 for tomorrow's episode and that will be the first episode where he really gets involved in various wrestling discussions. For those who missed last week's exchange seen below, Rollins offered to take a flight to the FOX TV studios in Los Angeles for a confrontation with Punk after the WWE on FOX Twitter account challenged him to bring it to the show.

There's no word yet on if Rollins and Punk will have a showdown on WWE Backstage, but they could be building to it.

You can see the related tweets below: