Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to issue his first wrestling-related comments since losing the WWE Universal Title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at last Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins thanked Dubai Tourism for the trip he took with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and mentioned Ringside Collectibles for the Ringside Fest event on Sunday. He also revealed that he will address his WWE future during tonight's RAW episode from Long Island.

He wrote, "So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw."

As noted, Rollins vs. The Fiend is advertised locally by the arena in a Steel Cage match, which will likely be the dark main event as Wyatt is now a SmackDown Superstar.

You can see Rollins' full tweet below: