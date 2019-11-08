As noted, it was confirmed on this week's WWE SmackDown that there will be Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars doing battle.

WWE announced after tonight's SmackDown that Seth Rollins will be the Team Captain for the men's Team RAW. The full line-up for Team RAW will be revealed by the end of next Monday night.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Below is WWE's announcement on Rollins, along with the updated Survivor Series card:

Seth Rollins named first member of Team Raw ahead of Survivor Series Monday Night Rollins is ready to go for Team Raw at Survivor Series – who's ready to join him? After being named the first participant for the red brand, Seth Rollins is set to address the WWE Universe as he awaits the reveal of his teammates. By the end of Monday night, the full Team Raw lineup will be complete. The Beastslayer is attempting to move past the loss of his Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel and lead Raw to brand supremacy at Survivor Series. With Survivor Series inching closer by the day, the rest of the Raw Superstars will be set on making an impression and earning the golden opportunity to join Rollins in the inter-brand battle. Tune in Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see which red-brand Superstars step up to accompany Rollins in the war against SmackDown and NXT.

WWE Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival

Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins and 4 RAW Superstars TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, TBA, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA