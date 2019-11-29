Seth Rollins took to Twitter this afternoon and said he wants to issue an apology to Team RAW and the WWE fans on Monday's show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

"After a long few days of soul searching, I've decided that this coming Monday on #RAW I would like to issue an apology to #TEAMRED and the @WWE Universe. I hope you'll hear me out," Rollins wrote.

As noted, this week's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW saw Rollins apparently turn heel on the fans and Kevin Owens, as well as the rest of Team RAW. The show ended with an apparent alliance with The Authors of Pain, but that wasn't officially declared.

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's RAW. You can see Rollins' full tweet below: