Seth Rollins apparently turned heel during tonight's post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

RAW opened with Rollins hosting a "Town Hall" speech in the middle of the ring, with the red brand roster surrounding it. Fans chanted for hometown star CM Punk but Rollins said he's tried to get Punk to come to RAW, but Punk just wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles (a reference to his role on WWE Backstage) and talked about the product. Rollins then talked about Survivor Series, and admitted that Team WWE NXT "wiped the floor" with Team RAW. Rollins went on and said everyone "sucked" for Team RAW coming up short on Sunday. Rollins said he was just trying to right a wrong and make RAW the A-Show again. He then took personal shots at Randy Orton, calling him the "weak link" at Survivor Series, and Charlotte Flair, asking how she can call herself a Flair after Sunday's performance. Rollins also addressed Rey Mysterio for his loss to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and said Rey couldn't even get the job done with this "stupid kid" Dominick.

Rollins also addressed The Authors of Pain, mentioning how they weren't even at Survivor Series, but said maybe Team RAW could've used some of the violence they've been bragging about. This is important as Akam and Rezar would resurface in the main event. After the RAW roster walked out on Rollins, he then had words for Kevin Owens to set up the main event. Owens left Rollins laying after a Stunner, and left without saying a word.

The main event saw Rollins and Owens go at it until Akam and Rezar hit the ring. They had earlier squashed Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in tag team action. AOP stared down Owens and Rollins while both of them were down. Owens got up first and stared them down, then attacked but got beat down for the double team. AOP destroyed Owens as the referee called for the bell. Fans chanted "bulls--t!" at the finish, and also chanted for Punk again. AOP left Owens laying and then turned their attention to Rollins. Rollins got up and told them to bring the fight, but they just looked at each other and left a confused Rollins in the ring by himself, without laying a hand on him.

Rollins watched AOP leave the ring and then turned his attention back to Owens, who was slowly getting back to his feet. Rollins put Owens right back down with a Stomp as the boos picked up. Rollins talked trash to Owens, then delivered another Stomp for more boos. RAW went off the air with fans booing Rollins while he talked more trash to Owens.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Rollins and AOP, but it could be interesting if they are a new heel stable on the red brand. It looks like the Rollins vs. Owens feud will continue.

Above is footage from the RAW opening segment, and below is video from AOP vs. Ryder and Hawkins, plus the main event and show-closing segment: