Seth Rollins vs. Andrade with major WWE Survivor Series implications is now set for Monday's go-home edition of RAW from Boston, MA.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter today to wonder why Andrade isn't the Team RAW Captain for the big 15-man match at Survivor Series.

She wrote, "I can't wait to see Team #RAW prevail at #SurvivorSeries but why isn't @AndradeCienWWE leading the team? Andrade is the BEST in-ring performer of this generation. Shouldn't HE be at the forefront of this team? Thoughts, @WWERollins?"

Andrade responded to Vega's tweet, in Spanish, and knocked Rollins for being spoiled by WWE, but not the best in the company. He also said something about having to work three times as hard as Rollins to be given the same.

WWE then tweeted a video of Rollins responding to the comments while at today's live event in Regensburg, Germany. Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight to close the show, and then delivered the challenge to Andrade for RAW.

"Zelina, Andrade... you wanna know why I'm leading Team RAW into battle at Survivor Series? This is why right here. Because love me or hate me, I deliver in the min event every night. But you know what, Andrade? I like your style, I like your fight. So, let's do this... you and me, one on one this Monday at RAW. You beat me, you can take my spot. Your move, amigo," Rollins said.

As we've noted, the Men's Elimination Match at Survivor Series currently has Captain Rollins, McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet and Randy Orton vs. 5 WWE NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman. Andrade will get Rollins' spot if he can win the match on Monday's RAW from Boston, which will be the final red brand show before Survivor Series.

Below are the related tweets and the video from Rollins: