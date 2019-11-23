- Above is the latest WWE Head to Head, featuring a look at which brand is better: RAW, SmackDown, or NXT?

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE Day Of: Crown Jewel 2019 will hit the WWE Network on Friday, November 29. Below is the official preview for the show:

"Follow Natalya and Lacey Evans behind the scenes and in the ring as they make history by competing in Saudi Arabia's first-ever women's match at WWE Crown Jewel 2019."

- Former WCW and WWE star Shannon Moore was a guest trainer this past week at the WWE Performance Center. After the purchase of WCW in 2001, Moore switched over to WWE, where he worked until 2005, returning for another run from 2006 until 2008. Moore commented on his time at the WWE facility.

"What a great week coaching at the WWE Performance Center with all the WWE NXT men and woman. Can't say it enough how hard the WWE NXT roster works. Check out #WarGames and watch this crew kill it."