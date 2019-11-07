Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears is now official for Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard will be in the corner of Spears.

Full Gear takes place on Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. We will have live coverage here on the site, beginning at 7pm ET with The Buy In pre-show.

Below is the updated Full Gear card:

AEW World Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit. If Cody loses, he will never challenge for the title again.

AEW Women's World Title Match

Emi Sakura vs. Riho (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party vs. SoCal Uncensored (c)

Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

The Buy In Pre-show

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley