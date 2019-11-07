Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears is now official for Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.
WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard will be in the corner of Spears.
Full Gear takes place on Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. We will have live coverage here on the site, beginning at 7pm ET with The Buy In pre-show.
Below is the updated Full Gear card:
AEW World Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho (c)
Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit. If Cody loses, he will never challenge for the title again.
AEW Women's World Title Match
Emi Sakura vs. Riho (c)
Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles
The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party vs. SoCal Uncensored (c)
Unsanctioned Lights Out Match
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks
Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard
The Buy In Pre-show
Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley