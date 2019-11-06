WWE has announced a new match for tonight's WWE NXT episode - Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.
As noted, the only other match announced for tonight's NXT episode is Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne.
Below is WWE's announcement on Kai vs. Baszler:
Dakota Kai looks to prove herself against Shayna Baszler
After Dakota Kai found herself on the outside of the first-ever Women's WarGames Match looking in, The Captain of Team Kick will be out to prove to Rhea Ripley that she should be on her team for the historic battle, when she takes on NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler tonight on WWE NXT.
Ripley revealed her squad for WarGames this morning on WWE's The Bump, picking Candice LeRae and Kai's best friend, Tegan Nox. As for the fourth member of her team, The Nightmare was unsure of who she should be, but did not think that Kai was a good enough "fighter" to step into the unforgiving battle that is WarGames. Baszler jumped on that point, saying that Kai would be a "wasted pick."
Those comments set Kai off. She called out The Submission Magician, saying she's no longer afraid of the NXT Women's Champion. Can Kai prove herself to Rhea Ripley ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!