Before WWE NXT headed to the USA Network, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Shayna Baszler was being groomed to be a major star on the main roster for 2020.

With NXT's big change, everything is "out the window" in regards to plans for NXT stars, as more top stars may be kept there to help the brand. WWE reportedly thought "very, very highly" of Baszler, in part, due to her dominant NXT Women's Title reign, and plans for her on the main roster were "significant."

On yesterday's SmackDown, Baszler ambushed WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley again.

Baszler is scheduled to be the captain of the first-ever women's WarGames on NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 23. The match lineup is nearly set: Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and a to be announced partner.

The next night at WWE Survivor Series (November 24) Baszler will go against Bayley and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.