Sheamus will be returning to WWE SmackDown soon.

A new vignette for the return of The Celtic Warrior aired during tonight's blue brand episode. We noted before that Sheamus was backstage for last Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, and for tonight's SmackDown at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

Sheamus took shots at the entire SmackDown roster, including WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Shorty G and King Baron Corbin. Sheamus went on about the roster being weak, and said no one is hungry, no one has a backbone, and no one is like him. He also said the SmackDown roster is soft right now, which makes it the perfect time for him to return and ravage everyone in his way. Sheamus continued and ended the promo by saying SmackDown will soon be his.

As noted, Sheamus has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion. He also has suffered from spinal stenosis. He's noted in recent months how he is in the best shape of his life these days.

