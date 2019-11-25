As noted, Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view saw WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong win a non-title Triple Threat over WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. We noted before how Styles took to Twitter after the show to respond to Strong's post-match interview with Sarah Schreiber and to issue a challenge, seen below.

"Enjoy it, Roddy. You know where I'll be every Monday night. #WWERaw #SurvivorSeries," Styles wrote.

In an update, Nakamura also took to Twitter today and congratulated Strong, but had words for both AJ and the winner.

Nakamura wrote, "Congrats @roderickstrong.but it was just lucky. You'll pay for this soon maybe. @AJStylesOrg, we're not done yet. Anyway I was standing tall in the ring.... tallest. #SurvivorSeries #RAW #SmackDown #NXT #AnStupidEra"

Strong has not responded to AJ, but he did respond to Nakamura and said he's up for a singles match.

Strong wrote, "I am open to a 1 on 1 match up any time my friend. Let's see if it was luck!"

You can see the related tweets below: