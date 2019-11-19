WWE SmackDown Superstar Shorty G and his wife Kristi have welcomed their third child together.
Charles James Betts was born on Monday night, weighing in at 9 pounds.
This is Gable's first son. His second daughter, Meadow Ann Betts, was born on January 24, 2018. Their first child together, a daughter named Clay, was born some time before that.
Below is WWE's congratulatory announcement on the latest addition to G's family:
Shorty G and wife welcome third child
Join us in congratulating Shorty G and his wife, Kristi, on the newest addition to their family.