WWE SmackDown Superstar Shorty G and his wife Kristi have welcomed their third child together.

Charles James Betts was born on Monday night, weighing in at 9 pounds.

This is Gable's first son. His second daughter, Meadow Ann Betts, was born on January 24, 2018. Their first child together, a daughter named Clay, was born some time before that.

Below is WWE's congratulatory announcement on the latest addition to G's family: