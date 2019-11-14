Shorty G and Mustafa Ali have agreed to put their WWE Survivor Series spots on the line after a Twitter back and forth with Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin.

WWE has announced that Friday's SmackDown will feature Ali and G vs. Roode and Ziggler. The winners will earn their two spots on the men's Team SmackDown for the 15-man Elimination Triple Threat. Corbin issued the challenge on Twitter after a back & forth, seen below, and that challenge was accepted by Ali and the former Chad Gable.

The 15-man match currently has Captain Roman Reigns, Ali, G, Corbin and Braun Strowman vs. 5 WWE NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

As noted, this week's SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will also feature Daniel Bryan on MizTV, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day granting a rematch to The Revival, Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match where Cross will earn the final women's Team SmackDown spot, plus an appearance by WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Below is WWE's announcement on the SmackDown tag team match, plus tweets from the Twitter beef that led to the match being made:

Mustafa Ali & Shorty G face Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode with Survivor Series spots on the line It hasn't taken long for an uprising on Team SmackDown. As the blue brand prepares for battle at Survivor Series, King Corbin is already wielding his royal influence to shape the SmackDown squad. After being named to Team SmackDown on FS1's WWE Backstage, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G had their merits called into question by Corbin. The King's preferred running mates: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. The comments caught the ire of Mustafa Ali & Shorty G who felt they've continually proved their status as elite competitors among the blue brand's roster and that the victory as members of Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel was a prime example of it. King Corbin would respond by laying down the challenge and Mustafa Ali & Shorty G's acceptance sets the stage for a huge SmackDown showdown against Ziggler & Roode with major Survivor Series implications. Will Mustafa Ali & Shorty G protect their Survivor Series positions or will King Corbin fill his SmackDown court with The Showoff and The Glorious One?

So #SmackDown is being represented by a basketball player and a bootleg iron man? What happened to actual talent? @HEELZiggler and @RealRobertRoode have experience actually winning. November 14, 2019

Remember when you were GM, dressed like a waiter and constantly said idiotic things?



Remember when @WWEGable and I were on the winning team at Crown Jewel?



We earned our spots on #TeamSmackdown. We won't have any problem reminding you of that. https://t.co/5yuEa92Gz1 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 14, 2019

Tough Twitter guys. My favorite!

Let's see if your thumbs match your ability against a real tag team. Let's see if you can keep your #SurvivorSeries spot. https://t.co/1FPPc5Dsg0 — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 15, 2019

Earn your keep. https://t.co/yLtr4vZjq7 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 15, 2019

I don't have experience winning? Corbin, I beat you at Hell in a Cell. C'mon, man.



We helped Team Hogan get the W at Crown Jewel, and we'll do the same at #SurvivorSeries for #Smackdown.



If Zigs and that old tag partner of mine have an issue, they know where to find me. https://t.co/igH7x5Gsaq — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) November 14, 2019

Espesh when I'm the real iron man.*



*not the one in the suit. The one who went to school with Dangerfield and wore shades during the Oingo Boingo frat party. #BackToSchool https://t.co/QdmY9vqJpD — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 14, 2019