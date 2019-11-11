WWE RAW Superstar Sin Cara took to Twitter today to announce that he has requested his release from WWE.

The veteran wrestler noted that he is grateful for the opportunities he's received from WWE, but he feels like he's stuck in a place where he's not valued as an athlete or a talent. He feels like he's been loyal, respectful and a team player, and has waited patiently for the chance to show the world what he can do, but after all these years he feels like that chance isn't coming while he remains with WWE.

Sin Cara went on to thank WWE and the fans, adding that he believes the best years of his pro wrestling career are still to come.

There's no word yet on if WWE is granting the release request, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Sin Cara's tweet with the full statement in Spanish, plus an English version that is based off a loose Google translation.