- The above video is yesterday's episode of SmackDown in three minutes. In the video, WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt asks Daniel Bryan if he wants to play with him again and the rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin intensifies.

- JBL praised last night's SmackDown as well as Bray Wyatt and Big E. He tweeted tonight, "@WWEBrayWyatt has become must see TV, And @WWEBigE is one of most entertaining promos I've seen. Loved last nights show."

- Today is Naomi and Christian's birthday. WWE sent both of them birthday messages.

WWE tweeted, "Happy birthday to #CaptainCharisma himself, @Christian4Peeps!" and "It's all about FEELING THE GLOW for @NaomiWWE's birthday today!"