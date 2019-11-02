- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's SmackDown. The top moments include Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox defeating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler attacking SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and NXT declaring war and being part of Survivor Series.

- Ricochet doesn't believe that WWE is holding him back. A fan voiced their opinion about how the company is holding him back and he did more during his Lucha Underground run. The fan's full quote was, "Compared to your Lucha Underground run I think they are holding you back in showing how GREAT you really are."

Ricochet simply replied, "I completely disagree."

- Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson was praised by a fellow co-worker for helping out while they were in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Drake Wuertz wrote, "A LARGE amount of our crew was stuck overseas yesterday. My friend @WWERobinson took initiative & performed production duties that he normally doesn't do. So cool to see someone with 23 years of experience in our business have such a work ethic. One of the unsung heroes of @WWE"