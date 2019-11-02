WWE announced earlier this week that first the time RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be involved in Survivor Series this year. This year's Survivor Series takes place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

WWE has not yet indicated how NXT will be involved, but if you were to build a 5-man team (let's stick with the male NXT Superstars) for a traditional survivor series elimination match, what would it look like?

