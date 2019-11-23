WWE Survivor Series goes down tomorrow at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois with NXT getting involved in the battle of the brands for the first time.

After weeks of brawling, which brand do you think will have the most wins at the end of the night?

Below is the current lineup for the PPV:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match

Damian Priest or Pete Dunne or Killian Dain vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane