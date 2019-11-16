WWE Survivor Series takes place next Sunday from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Although the card is not completely finalized, most of the lineup looks to be set.

Today's question: Which match are you most interested in seeing?

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Seth Rollins (Captain), Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet vs. Roman Reigns (Captain), Shorty G, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Braun Strowman vs. 5 NXT Superstars

Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Sasha Banks (captain), Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

RAW Tag Champions Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Champions The Revival vs. NXT Tag Champions Undisputed Era

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Sunday's Survivor Series, and WWE TLC on December 15.