The announce team for tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature Tom Phillips, Aiden English and Renee Young, according to The Wrap.

The trio calling tonight's show will be replacing Corey Graves and Michael Cole, who are among the talents that were caught up in the flight debacle from being in Saudi Arabia for Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event.

English currently calls WWE 205 Live while Phillips works for WWE NXT UK and 205 Live. Renee hosts the WWE Backstage studio show on FS1, but she's also listed as a Special Contributor on SmackDown with Graves and Cole.

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie McMahon appears on tonight's SmackDown as she is backstage, according to PWInsider. As noted earlier, Triple H will be in charge tonight due to the travel situation from the Kingdom. It was also reported that WWE has surprises planned, including WWE NXT Superstars who were flown up from Florida to Buffalo. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against Nikki Cross.

Regarding the travel situation, the WWE crew and talents who were stuck in the Kingdom will be flying home in about two hours. WWE is bringing everyone home on one chartered flight from Riyadh, which is scheduled to land on Saturday afternoon in New York City. PWInsider notes that the RAW talents who were stuck in Riyadh can either continue home and then turn around to travel back to New York City for Monday's RAW at the Nassau Coliseum, or they can stay on the road in New York City and go home after RAW.