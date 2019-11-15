WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley are also backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider.

As noted earlier all four members of The Undisputed Era are also backstage for tonight's show - NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish.

The NXT Superstars will likely appear on tonight's blue brand show to continue the build to the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:

* Daniel Bryan appears on MizTV

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Cross earns the final women's Team SmackDown spot for Survivor Series if she wins

* Shorty G and Mustafa Ali vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Roode and Ziggler take Ali and G's spots on the men's Team SmackDown for Survivor Series if they win

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.