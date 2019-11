The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped tonight at the WWE NXT Arena from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated The Brian Kendrick

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza in a non-title match

These spoilers will air on the WWE Network this Friday night at 10pm ET due to SmackDown taping in Manchester, England this week.