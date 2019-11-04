WWE taped the following matches tonight in Long Island, NY for this week's Main Event episode:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose
* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Erick Rowan and Eric Young
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
