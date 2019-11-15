Two episodes of WWE NXT UK were taped on Friday at the Bonus Arena in Hull, England. These tapings will air next Thursday, November 21 on the WWE Network, and the following Thursday, November 28. Below are full spoilers:

* Trent Seven defeated Kona Reeves with the Birminghammer. After the match, Eddie Dennis made his return and had a face off with Seven

* A-Kid defeated Jack Starz

* Zack Gibson and James Drake came to the ring to demand a NXT UK Tag Team Titles rematch from Gallus. They ordered NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint to grant the match

* Ridge Holland defeated Oliver Carter. Holland got a strong hometown pop for his debut

* Piper Niven defeated Jinny. Niven would cut a promo to send a warning to NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, saying she wants the title. Ray attacked Niven and laid her out but Toni Storm returned to make the save. Storm and Niven had a face off to close the segment

* Alexander Wolfe defeated Ilja Dragunov. Wolfe won after interference from Imperium. After the match, Gallus saved Dragunov from a beatdown by Imperium. WWE UK Champion WALTER and Joe Coffey battled for WALTER's belt to close the segment

* Eddie Dennis defeated Dreiss Gordon with his Next Stop Driver

* Noam Dar defeated Ashton Smith

* Toni Storm defeated Killer Kelly. This was a quick match. After the match, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray attacked Storm. Piper Niven ran down to make the save. Niven went to shake the hand of Storm but Storm was not interested

* The Hunt defeated The Outliers

* Jordan Devlin defeated A-Kid. Tyler Bate watched the match from ringside

* Joseph Conners defeated Travis Banks and Ligero in a Triple Threat. Conners bled from his nose at the end of the bout

* Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) vs. Gallus (NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang & Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey) and Ilja Dragunov ended in a Double Count Out. A big brawl led to the finish. WALTER took the mic after the match and declared himself the best in NXT UK. Tyler Bate suddenly hit the ring and exploded on WALTER, taking him out with a huge clothesline and the Tyler Driver 97. Bate stood tall for the crowd to close the show