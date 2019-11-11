- As noted, the WWE Network will premiere "Broken Skull Sessions" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on Sunday, November 24 after Survivor Series goes off the air. Austin's first guest for the new talk series will be The Undertaker. Above is a promo for the new series.

- WWE stock was up 2.16% today, closing at $55.90 per share. Today's high was $56.72 and the low was $54.28.

- WWE posted the following promo for Veteran's Day, which should air on tonight's taped episode of RAW from the UK. Also below are videos of Montez Ford talking about being a Marine, and Bobby Lashley talking about his time in the military.

Lashley tweeted, "When you come from a military family, #VeteransDay will always be a day you look forward to. Proud to have served, been a part of a family that served, and to be part of such a great nation of those willing to give their life for the good of the country. [American flag emoji]"

WWE thanks and honors all the brave men and women who have fought for freedom with a special #VeteransDay message.