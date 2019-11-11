The teases and rumors can be put to rest as "'Stone Cold' Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" has been confirmed for the WWE Network.

The new interview series with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to premiere on Sunday, November 24 at approximately 10:30pm ET after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view goes off the air, according to Variety. The Undertaker will be the first guest for The Rattlesnake.

Variety noted that the new interview series will premiere with a "rare long-form interview with Mark Calaway, better known to WWE fans as The Undertaker." Austin said that the interview will be with the man behind the gimmick.

"Mark has been doing The Undertaker for 30 years and he has had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business," Austin told Variety. "He's stayed in character all this time. He's made a few appearances on some talk shows way back in the day, but no one has really ever heard from Mark Calaway the man…I think he was enthusiastic because he has been quiet for so long so now he has the chance to share some stories like everyone else has. He's had one of the most high-profile careers and, back in his heyday, had some of the most outlandish stories from the road. We had a great time shooting the breeze."

Austin also said he hopes to sit down with Taker for more interviews in the future, given the length of The Dead Man's career, to cover topics they couldn't get to in this premiere. The interview has already been recorded, as seen in the photo below from Variety.

Variety reports that future episodes of Austin's new series will feature "one-on-one conversations with other big names from WWE, both past and present, as well as other celebrity guests" but no names were confirmed.

Austin told Variety that this interview series will be different than the live version of his WWE Network podcast that aired a few years ago, featuring guests like Vince McMahon, Big Show, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and others. It's interesting to note that this new show is not being referred to as a podcast, but an interview series.

"I think this is going to be a little more relaxed and laid back," Austin said. "The other one was live and I was flying around to accommodate the schedule and going out on the road. This is over at the Broken Skull studio, which we've built up…It's basically like a bulls–t session, talking about someone's career and trading stories, shooting the breeze."

Stay tuned for updates on the new series.

Below is WWE's announcement on the series: