WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with ESPN and gave a clear answer when asked about a possible return to the ring for one more match.

"I'd be happy to give you a two-letter answer: N.O. It's like people say, it's show business, and in the wrestling business, it's never say never," Austin said. "If you ask me, 'Steve do you have a couple of Stunners, a couple of right hands or do you have some hell raising left in you?' Absolutely, I do. But just to go in there, lace them up and go in there for a 15-, 20-minute match? No, man. I don't. Nor do I want to. I did what I did, and in WrestleMania 19, that was my last match with The Rock and he beat me 1-2-3 right in the middle of the ring. Took three Rock Bottoms, but that was the last match that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will ever have."

Austin also revealed how he gets into the product when he's watching on TV at home. He was asked if gets an urge to return from watching the current product and group of athletes.

"I DVR all the shows," Austin revealed. "Sometimes I'll watch live or I'll go back and watch something if someone tells me, 'Hey man, go watch this match.' And I'll watch that match, and my wife will be watching me. I'm leaning in and punching and leaning back. She goes, 'What are you doing? Why are you moving like that?' I say, 'I'm just watching the match.' She's like, 'Yeah, but you're acting like you're doing the match.'

I'm into it. I do that all the time. I think I have something left in me. Not a match, but I still enjoy watching the guys and gals do their thing."

Austin also talked about CM Punk returning to WWE, at least as an analyst on the FOX-owned WWE Backstage studio show. Austin said he's a Punk fan and he's happy for him. Austin was asked if he thinks Punk will return to a WWE ring.

"Pure speculation, but he's certainly young enough and in good enough shape to do it," Austin said. "I know that he's still doing his MMA training, so I know that means he's in shape. I don't know, that's completely up to CM Punk. But I'm just excited that he's back with the WWE. Some things have been mended. I know there was hard feelings on either side, so the fact that he's back in the fold, I know he loves the business of professional wrestling or sports entertainment. He's very opinionated, has a very knowledgeable opinion of the business, because of the roads that he's traveled and the level of success that he's had. And he's a really smart guy and he's a great promo and a great analytical mind. So, I'm glad that he's back. I hope that he enjoys his ride. It's good to see him and WWE have mended whatever happened back in the day. I'm excited for him, because I'm a CM Punk fan and I always have been. I'm happy for the guy."