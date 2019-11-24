After tonight's WWE Survivor Series the first episode of Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions will stream on the WWE Network. The first guest will be The Undertaker. Austin spoke to Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell on what it was like talking to The Undertaker and the man behind the character, Mark Calaway.

"It turned into a very long Broken Skull Sessions, and I can also throw "B.S." in there because we were shooting the breeze about a lot of things," Austin joked. "It was interesting to sit down with Taker and hear Mark talk because that's one of the greatest gimmicks—probably the greatest gimmick in the history of the business.

"Man, just to be sitting across from the guy, he's just a normal guy, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the body of work that he put in, the level of toughness that he showed through a 30 year career and how he reinvented himself along the way. That one happened fast and I hope I did him just, but we had a blast."

Austin noted that even though he has known Undertaker for many years, this was an opportunity for him to really get to know the man.

"As long as I've known Undertaker, I didn't know him that well," Austin admitted. "Because we traveled in different circles, I was 'Lone Wolf McQuade' and he had his kind of clique. It was chance for me to get to know the man, as well as it's going to be for everybody else. He just has a fascinating story."

Graves asked Austin if he was anxious at all, getting a somewhat rare opportunity to have an interview with The Undertaker. "Stone Cold" said he couldn't help but be a little nervous between who his guest was, mixed with WWE being involved.

"Well, yeah, a little bit, I'm not going to lie to you, it's the first one out of the gate," Austin responded. "I'm used to my one man podcast, shootin' the breeze, all of sudden you throw in all the production values that WWE throws in and it looks like a million bucks. It takes it to a whole another level, so you want to do the best you can, but also you're taken aback just a little bit. I think we worked through that and I'm proud of it."

