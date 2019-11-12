- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's taped WWE RAW from Manchester, England.

- Last night's RAW featured a segment with Lana revealing a fake pregnancy by Rusev, which ended with Bobby Lashley beating Rusev down, then leaving with Lana once again. While the segment has received mostly negative reactions online, and it was heavily booed during the tapings on Friday, it is the most-viewed YouTube video from this week's RAW episode. The video currently has 1.4 million views.

The next biggest view count is 593,000 for the six-man main event with The OC taking on Randy Orton, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. The Imperium vs. Seth Rollins, The Street Profits and Kevin Owens eight-man match currently has 512,000 views, while the video of WWE UK Champion WALTER answering Rollins' challenge has 490,000 views, and the Rollins vs. WALTER singles match has 411,000 views. Both videos with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch - her opening promo and her match with Charlotte Flair against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors - are some of the least-viewed segments on YouTube this week. The promo has 123,000 views as of this writing and the match has 279,000 views.

- Tonight's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Natalya finding out her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, would be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is a preview clip for the show: