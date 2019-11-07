- It looks like we might get Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. Dain has been feuding with Dunne but last night's NXT episode saw Dain attack and go at it with Dunne and Priest following Priest's loss to Dunne. Dain ended up leaving both Superstars laying after the brawl. Above is video from the match and the post-match angle.

- Former WWE star Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) turns 38 years old today while AEW announcer Tony Schiavone turns 62 and indie veteran Joey Ryan turns 40. Also, today would have been the 64th birthday of WWE Legend King Kong Bundy, who passed away in March of this year.

- Controversial indie veteran and current MLW World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart was sitting in the crowd for last night's NXT TV episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Teddy had his cat with him. You can see Hart at the show in the photos below: