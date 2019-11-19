On this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, a six-person elimination match took place between Daga, Rich Swann, Brian Cage, Michael Elgin, Moose and Tessa Blanchard to determine the No. 1 contender for the Impact World Championship.

Of those six participants, Blanchard pinned Cage to become the No. 1 contender to face the current Impact World Champion, Sami Callihan.

This historic main event match will take place at Impact's next pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill, on January 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Could Blanchard become the first-female world champion?

Titanium tickets for Hard To Kill at The Bomb Factory are officially on sale, as well as general admission tickets. For more information on how to purchase tickets to this event, click here



