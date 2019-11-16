Impact and WOW star Tessa Blanchard did a Q&A on Twitter this evening.

During the Q&A, Blanchard revealed that WWE star Sasha Banks is on the top of her list of people she would like to wrestle.

"I'd like to wrestle Mercedes KV," Tessa answered.

When asked about her favorite match so far this year, she replied, "Anything @TheMooseNation."

Tessa was asked the popular question, who was her favorite wrestler growing up. She revealed it was Johnny Valentine, the father of Greg "The Hammer" Valentine.

"Johnny Valentine. I saw Greg Valentine today. It was cool," tweeted Blanchard.

When asked which female wrestler shows the most promise, she answered, "All the potential to be a STAR & proving it daily. @HoganKnowsBest3 (Kiera Hogan)."

Tessa Blanchard also wrestles for Lucha Libre AAA.

