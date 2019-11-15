Veteran WWE Superstar The Brian Kendrick took to Twitter today to announce that he is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring.

"It's been 3 years since my last #Cruiserweight Title opportunity. Since then, it has become evident that nobody on @WWE205Live understands nor respects the road that I paved for them. Therefore I am taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring. @WWE #205live," Kendrick wrote.

There's no word yet on if this is part of the latest storyline for Kendrick on the WWE 205 Live brand, but we will keep you updated. Twitter says the tweet was posted from Poipu, Hawaii, which would mean he is not backstage for tonight's 205 Live episode from Philadelphia.

Kendrick was involved in a 205 Live storyline in late October where he called out 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick for making it easy for wrestlers to get contracts these days, and for how no one ever calls on him to help anymore. Kendrick ended his October 25 rant by telling Drake that he would be waiting if Drake wanted to make changes, especially ones that deal with his own career. Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa by DQ on October 11, and then defeated Jack Gallagher on October 18. He just lost to Mansoor Al-Shehail on the November 8 205 Live episode.

Kendrick has worked the cruiserweight division and the 205 Live brand since returning to WWE in 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He's also had a few RAW and Main Event appearances over the past few years. He also worked the two Battle Royals in Saudi Arabia this year, at WWE Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel, which was last month. Kendrick did win the NXT Cruiserweight Title back at Hell In a Cell 2016, capturing it from TJP. He lost the title one month later, dropping it to Rich Swann on the inaugural episode of 205 Live.

Stay tuned for updates on Kendrick's WWE status and latest storyline.

You can see Kendrick's full tweet below: