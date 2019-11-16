WWE held two big dark main events after this week's WWE 205 Live went off the air in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The first dark main event saw Roman Reigns come out for a singles win over King Baron Corbin, using the Spear. Several fans noted on Twitter how Reigns got pyro for the dark match.

The second dark main event saw WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" retain his title over Daniel Bryan, a match that was also just confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 24. The Fiend reportedly took a bunch of kicks from Bryan, including the series of "Yes! Kicks," but no-sold them and put him away with the Mandible Claw and then Sister Abigail for the win. WWE kept the red lighting over the ring for the match.

Below are a few fan photos and videos from this week's post-205 Live dark main events:

