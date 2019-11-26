WWE SmackDown Superstar and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appeared after this week's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW went off the air at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

The post-show segment saw Drew McIntyre come to the ring after RAW went off the air on the USA Network. Drew came out as Kevin Owens was making his way to the back from the show-closing segment, but he stopped to drop Owens with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre then cut a promo as Owens was helped to the back and as the WWE ring crew set up a Steel Cage. McIntyre ended his promo by calling The Fiend to the ring for a fight.

Wyatt came out with his usual entrance and defeated McIntyre inside the cage to retain the title, while the red light was over the arena. Wyatt reportedly destroyed McIntyre in the match and got the win by pinfall after a Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail.

Wyatt just retained his title over Daniel Bryan at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Due to low RAW ticket sales, it was announced on Friday that Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend would take place after RAW, in a Steel Cage, despite Wyatt being on the blue brand now. There's no word yet on why McIntyre replaced Rollins in the match.

Below are a few fan shots from the McIntyre vs. Fiend match:

