WWE SmackDown Superstar and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appeared after this week's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW went off the air at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.
The post-show segment saw Drew McIntyre come to the ring after RAW went off the air on the USA Network. Drew came out as Kevin Owens was making his way to the back from the show-closing segment, but he stopped to drop Owens with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre then cut a promo as Owens was helped to the back and as the WWE ring crew set up a Steel Cage. McIntyre ended his promo by calling The Fiend to the ring for a fight.
Wyatt came out with his usual entrance and defeated McIntyre inside the cage to retain the title, while the red light was over the arena. Wyatt reportedly destroyed McIntyre in the match and got the win by pinfall after a Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail.
Wyatt just retained his title over Daniel Bryan at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Due to low RAW ticket sales, it was announced on Friday that Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend would take place after RAW, in a Steel Cage, despite Wyatt being on the blue brand now. There's no word yet on why McIntyre replaced Rollins in the match.
Below are a few fan shots from the McIntyre vs. Fiend match:
Drew McIntyre about to fight someone in a cage. Fiend? pic.twitter.com/8u78S5kCIq— Brennan (@mdbrennan535) November 26, 2019
Dark match on #RAW was Drew McIntyre vs The Fiend in a cage match. Holy s--t. We're not worthy. pic.twitter.com/kWy4G6gNdo— M????A???X????? ???P????O?W??E???R????? (@maxolotl67) November 26, 2019
#WWERaw Dark Match. Drew Mcintyre v The Fiend pic.twitter.com/3qKsd0VxeF— Mary Howard (@marycshoward) November 19, 2019
Dark Match at #WWE #MondayNightRAW Red Lights Steel Cage Match @WWEBrayWyatt The Fiend vs. Drew Mc Intyre pic.twitter.com/nak8Tw5gWZ— pwresults (@pwresults1) November 26, 2019
@JDfromNY206 sooooo The Fiend and McIntyre are having a dark match in a cage match... I think this would be a dope match in the future! Thoughts? #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/ACQHfN4mHd— Josh Villa (@josway171) November 26, 2019
Yeah. Dark match. Cage pic.twitter.com/YDkPDREqcx— Jeffery Lawnicki (@JLawnicki93) November 26, 2019
.@DMcIntyreWWE vs @WWEBrayWyatt in a cage on the #WWERaw dark match! Much better than the advertised match with @WWERollins! Thank you @WWE! #Fiend @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/efmSQpQ6a5— Main Event Mark (@MainEventMark95) November 26, 2019
The Fiend just destroyed Dre McIntyre in a steel cage match after the show. Had a cool barbed wire effect on the cage during the entrance #RAW pic.twitter.com/mRtUNvEt73— The KJKGames Experience (@KJKGames) November 26, 2019
Fiend killed McIntyre. It was awesome pic.twitter.com/j2KaMkcQPq— titus worldwide choppers (@GARDNERWINSHEW) November 26, 2019