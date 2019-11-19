The dark main event after this week's WWE RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retain his WWE Universal Title.

Wyatt won a Steel Cage match over Drew McIntyre to retain the belt. As they have in dark and TV matches for weeks now, WWE used the red lighting in the arena while the match was happening. Wyatt was said to be over in the aggressive bout, and got the pin after a Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw.

Below are a few fan shots from the McIntyre vs. Fiend dark main event in Boston: