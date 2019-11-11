- This week's taped WWE RAW from Manchester, England saw Erick Rowan squash enhancement talent Soner Dursun, as seen in the video above. Dursun is a UK indie wrestler that has wrestled for several promotions, including PROGRESS Wrestling and FutureShock Wrestling, among others.

On a related note, Rowan is doing some sort of new gimmick where he's carrying around a mystery item. The announcers noted on RAW that it looked like something was moving under the cloth. You can also see the new mystery gimmick in the video above.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been announced for Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage at 11pm ET on FS1. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and Samoa Joe were previously announced for this week's episode.

- WWE has confirmed that WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will make a live appearance on Friday's SmackDown episode on FOX, airing live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be Wyatt's first live TV appearance since winning the title from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel. Wyatt did appear on last week's SmackDown, but not in front of the live crowd, as he worked a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan. It looks like Bryan vs. Wyatt will be one of the new top feuds on the blue brand. FOX tweeted this promo for Wyatt on Friday's SmackDown: